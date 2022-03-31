Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kingsway Financial Services to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million -$340,000.00 -551,000.00 Kingsway Financial Services Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,798.70

Kingsway Financial Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services Competitors 716 3109 2738 158 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Kingsway Financial Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsway Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 0.43% 167.08% 2.63% Kingsway Financial Services Competitors 4.02% 4.51% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services rivals beat Kingsway Financial Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.