Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of KIRK opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

