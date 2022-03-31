Klimatas Price Down 29.2% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 84.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,288.89 and $16.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.