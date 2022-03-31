Knights Group (LON:KGH) Downgraded by Shore Capital to Sell

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knights Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 454.17 ($5.95).

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 164.08 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 142.19 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 472 ($6.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.91. The company has a market capitalization of £137.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15.

In other news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($52,990.20).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

