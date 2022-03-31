Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.
Kohl’s stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 83,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,461. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.54.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
