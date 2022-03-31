Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 83,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,461. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

