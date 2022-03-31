Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

KKPNY opened at $3.51 on Monday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

