Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOS. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

KOS stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

