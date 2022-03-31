Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
KOSS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,514. The company has a market cap of $84.62 million, a PE ratio of 467.73 and a beta of -1.92. Koss has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.86%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.
About Koss (Get Rating)
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koss (KOSS)
