Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KOSS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,514. The company has a market cap of $84.62 million, a PE ratio of 467.73 and a beta of -1.92. Koss has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koss by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koss by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

