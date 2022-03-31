Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 2,432 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after buying an additional 92,403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,048,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after buying an additional 292,588 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after buying an additional 88,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 464,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.69. 31,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,781. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05.

