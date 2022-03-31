Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.63. 65,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,284. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

