Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.82. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,092. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $33.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32.

