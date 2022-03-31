Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,618. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.18. The company has a market capitalization of $185.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

