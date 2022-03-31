Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 689 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $75.26. 151,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

