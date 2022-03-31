Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 268.55%.

Shares of Kubient stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.75. Kubient has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

