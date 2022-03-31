Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 7,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.24%.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

