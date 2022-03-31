Kusama (KSM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131.02 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $187.56 or 0.00408249 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $131.02 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kusama has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.12 or 0.07157096 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,958.24 or 1.00035245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053297 BTC.

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

