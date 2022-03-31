L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LHX. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

NYSE:LHX opened at $251.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $198.60 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.53.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5,087.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

