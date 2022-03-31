La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.41

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 8234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

