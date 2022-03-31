Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LBAI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

