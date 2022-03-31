Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

