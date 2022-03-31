Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.45 and the highest is $7.70. Lam Research reported earnings of $7.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $32.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.07 to $33.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $38.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.71 to $44.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.04.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,617,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $553.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

