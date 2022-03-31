Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.99. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after purchasing an additional 461,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

