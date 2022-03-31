Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 556,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Landec by 2,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 439,339 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 18,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 423,272 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNDC opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $336.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.17. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts predict that Landec will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

