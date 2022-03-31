Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of LE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,233. The stock has a market cap of $567.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lands’ End by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.