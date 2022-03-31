Lattice Token Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $924,798.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.96 or 0.07192310 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,758.36 or 0.99973274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Lattice Token Coin Trading

