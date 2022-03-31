Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 100 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $573.99 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.50, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $560.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

