Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.
In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LDOS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 932,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.
Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.
