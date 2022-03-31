LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $120.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average of $128.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.46. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $90.97 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in LendingTree by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

