Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

LEN stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

