Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $1,307,469. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after acquiring an additional 869,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $59,537,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

