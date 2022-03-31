Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZEV. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

ZEV opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $68,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $101,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

