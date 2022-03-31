Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,098 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

NYSE NEM opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,199. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

