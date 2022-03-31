Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,264 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 827,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 88,008 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 292,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $687.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.12. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

