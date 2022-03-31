Lincoln National Corp Sells 12,900 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,505 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

