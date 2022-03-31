Lincoln National Corp Sells 189 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.