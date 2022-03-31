Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.
In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
