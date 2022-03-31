Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

