Linde (NYSE:LIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of LIN traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.32. 84,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,776. Linde has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.92.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

