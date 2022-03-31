Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lindsay stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.40. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,373,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

