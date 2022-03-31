Liquity (LQTY) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $51.95 million and $1.44 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00006257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.36 or 0.07147683 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,497.98 or 0.99867686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045805 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,223,677 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

