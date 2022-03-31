Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD stock opened at $319.82 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.85.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 40.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.