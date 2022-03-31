Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 12,558 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

