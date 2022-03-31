Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 9,400 VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MLN opened at $19.31 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.