Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 9,400 VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLNGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

NYSEARCA MLN opened at $19.31 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

About VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (Get Rating)

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

