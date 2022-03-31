Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

