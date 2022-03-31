Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

