Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT stock opened at $149.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

