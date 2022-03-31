Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $258,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

MPC stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.