Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $297.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.81 and a 200 day moving average of $299.05. The firm has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $222.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

