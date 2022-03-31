Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

