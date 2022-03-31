Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 4,369 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

VOE opened at $151.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.03 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

